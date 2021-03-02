Player 1 Arcade Opens Location in Phoenix Burbs

A retro game bar, Player 1 Arcade, held its grand opening Feb. 19 in Surprise, Ariz. The venue is 3,000 sq. ft. and features 20 classic video games and nearly a dozen pinball machines, all of which come from the personal collections of owners Phil LeMieux and Kevin Ehlers.

“No one’s ever done anything like it out here yet,” LeMieux said. “So we leaped at the chance to do it before anybody else had the idea and beat us to the punch.”

Back in the ’90s, LeMieux managed Wunderland Nickel Palace in Glendale and has been “obsessed with arcades and games and have been dreaming of what I’d do with my own place” since then, he told Phoenix New Times. Visit www.p1arcade.com for more details.