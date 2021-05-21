Play2Win Arcade Opening This June in New Zealand

Nick Azevedo will soon launch Play2Win, a new arcade with more than 40 machines, beneath a movie theater in New Plymouth, New Zealand. The arcade is expected to open in June, according to the Taranaki Daily News.

Azevedo, an operator with 25 years in the business, started off by supplying games to pubs in London. He was visiting New Plymouth for the day and happened upon the vacant shop near the movie theater. Within a week, he signed a lease.

A U.K. national, Azevedo sold his operation there and moved to New Zealand in 2003. He and his wife also own an arcade in Palmerston North as part of their Cloud 9 Trampoline Park.

Play2Win is currently waiting on some games to arrive from the U.S. but will be open soon after. Learn more at www.play2win.co.nz.