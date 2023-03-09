Play Mechanix Pinball & Chicago Gaming Tease Pulp Fiction Pinball

Play Mechanix and Chicago Gaming Company recently put out a teaser trailer for their upcoming Pulp Fiction pinball machine, based on the cult classic 1990s film. The trailer’s description notes this is the first pin from Play Mechanix Pinball, perhaps hinting at more to come in the future. Mark Ritchie is the designer on the project, as noted in the trailer.

The Quentin Tarantino action flick is bound to translate well into the world of pinball, but we’ll have to wait to see more, though you can likely anticipate the game will be shown at the coming Amusement Expo in Las Vegas.