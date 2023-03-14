Play Mechanix, Chicago Gaming Release Full Pulp Fiction Trailer

Play Mechanix Pinball and Chicago Gaming Company recently teamed up to introduce their first combined pinball machine, based on the ‘90s cult-classic film Pulp Fiction. The team just released a trailer for the game, which you can click here to watch.

According to the companies, this is a “vintage-inspired experience” designed by Mark Ritchie and featuring an original, hand-drawn cabinet and playfield artwork, more than 250 iconic lines of dialogue from 19 characters and five licensed songs from the movie soundtrack.

“The game was developed in a collaboration between Play Mechanix and Chicago Gaming Company,” the manufacturer said on its website. “It features original time-tested Williams standard pinball mechanisms and highly reliable Chicago Gaming Company electronics, which gives us the confidence to provide the longest warranties in the industry.”

The game’s rule set was developed by Josh Sharpe and its vintage art package was made by Scott Pikulski.

The game is now available to order from all authorized Chicago Gaming Company distributors. To learn more about the machine, including the Bad Mother Flipper Limited Edition version, visit www.chicago-gaming.com/coinop/pulp-fiction. The limited-edition game will roll out 1,000 units.