Funspot in Laconia, N.H., reportedly the “largest arcade in the world,” has a unique setup for their new JAWS machine from Stern Pinball. Jason Knapp of Knapp Arcade, a pinball news site, posted pics of the setup on his Facebook page recently, which were shared by WJBQ.

The JAWS machine was placed in an actual shark cage – talk about operator commitment! They also added a shark video projection on the wall for extra immersion.

