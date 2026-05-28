Play It! Amusements Makes Two New Hires

Wood Dale, Illinois-based Play It! Amusements, the primary game parts supplier for Sega Amusements in the U.S., Canada and South America, recently announced two company hires.

Jenefer Martinez has joined Play It! Amusements as a parts customer service representative and Jacob Krebs will serve in the role of warehouse operations assistant.

“We’re excited to have both Jenefer and Jacob on board and look forward to the contributions they’ll both make!” the company said.

Martinez brings experience from her time at Suburban Elevator; Krebs was previously with Funway Entertainment Center, where he served in various positions.