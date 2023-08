Fare Game, an arcade bar from the owner of Deep River Brewing, has been announced for downtown Clayton, N.C.

According to the Johnstonian News, the venue will have Skee-Ball, pinball machines, basketball games, bubble hockey, different Buck Hunter machines and other classics.

Uniquely, the food will include wild game options like bear, venison, elk, emu and ostrich. Don’t worry, classic “fare game” like cheese pizza is on the menu, too. The facility will also be family friendly.