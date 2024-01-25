Pizza Ranch Partners with Shaffer Distributing

The Pizza Ranch location in Burlington, Wis., has upgraded its arcade thanks to Shaffer Distributing, which recently installed a Fun Zone with an additional 24 games.

“It was our pleasure to once again work with Shaffer Distributing for our FunZone in Burlington, said Pizza Ranch president and CEO Al Pottebaum. “Shaffer Distributing consistently exceeds our expectations with their commitment to excellence. Our games arrived on time and were professionally installed on the dates promised.”

The Pizza Ranch offers classic arcades and brand-new video games. Learn more at www.pizzaranch.com and www.shafferdistributing.com.