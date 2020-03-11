Pizza Ranch Franchisees Open Third Location

Craig and Nancy Ferger have opened their third Pizza Ranch restaurant – this one in La Crosse, Wis., and their first with a FunZone Arcade. The grand opening was Feb. 17.

According to the La Crosse Tribune, FunZone Arcade space in the restaurant with have 23 games, plus a prize counter for redemption. “Other Pizza Ranches that we know of that have FunZone Arcades are doing well with them, so we thought we’d try it out,” Craig said. Pizza Ranch/FunZone Arcades are franchised; in total, the Pizza Ranch chain has 212 locations in 14 states. Learn more online at www.pizzaranch.com. Or visit the new La Crosse location at 3130 Chestnut Place.