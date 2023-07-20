Pizza Ranch Conference Brings Nearly 1,000 to Colorado

Pizza Ranch held their annual conference for more than 950 attendees in Keystone, Colo., from June 12-14. The event includes franchisees, managers, families and Pizza Ranch staff, in addition to vendors like Shaffer Distributing.

“We look forward to this event every year,” said Shaffer’s director of business development Adam Kleinhenz. “It’s a great way to connect with the entire Pizza Ranch community. We value the relationship with such a great organization.” It was the company’s third time attending. Shaffer Distributing has worked with Pizza Ranch’s FunZone Arcades since 2017.

During the event, attendees participated in a variety of presentations and other sessions. The conference culminated with an awards ceremony.

Learn more about the companies at www.pizzaranchfranchise.com and www.shafferdistributing.com.