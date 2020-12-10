Pizza Expo 365 Launching, Registration Opens Soon

The in-person International Pizza Expo & Conference is set for June 22-24, but the organizers are also excited about Pizza Expo 365, a virtual platform launching in January. Registration will open soon for the year-round online venue where buyers can connect with vendors to do business, attend educational sessions and have opportunities to exchange ideas.

Pizza Expo calls the platform a new way to connect with suppliers and industry peers – sourcing new products and services from anywhere, browsing hours of education, chatting in forums and engaging in quarterly competitions.

Live events will happen throughout the year. Visit www.pizzaexpo.com for more details.