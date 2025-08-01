Company Profile – Pixel Plush & Prizes

Paula Rinker Brings Pixel Plush & Prizes to Life

Industry veteran Paula Rinker is on the move as director of merchandising for a new wholesale plush company called Pixel Plush & Prizes. Officially launched in mid-April, the business has been quickly getting its feet in the door – with Pixel Plush HQ now open at 2111 Dixon Street in Des Moines, Iowa. They were also part of the AAMA Game Pavilion at Bowl Expo.

“The inspiration behind starting Pixel Plush came from a strong belief that the amusement industry deserved a more engaging and profitable plush experience,” Rinker explained. “We saw an opportunity to redefine what operators could expect from their plush offerings, moving beyond the industry standard products to deliver high-quality plush mixes that truly captivate players.”

She said that the goal is to be the premier plush partner for amusement operators. “This means a relentless focus on superior quality and durability for plush in claw machines and counters, ensuring they stand up to the rigors of play and look fantastic,” she added.

“We also emphasize outstanding value, so operators get a strong return on their investment. Furthermore, our dedication extends to the presentation of our plush mixes, understanding that an appealing display is key to attracting players and maximizing revenue.”

Perhaps most importantly, Rinker said an “unwavering dedication to customer service” is at the forefront of everything she does. “We’re not just selling plush. We’re building partnerships and programs. We believe in providing responsive, knowledgeable support to help our operators succeed – from selecting the right mix of plush to ensuring smooth deliveries.”

Happy to report she’s no longer operating out of a pile of boxes, Rinker said that their 14,000-sq.-ft. warehouse in Des Moines is starting to hum. Rubber duck kits and generic plush began shipping out in July and a full line of product will be available by late summer or early fall, as will the company’s new website.

In the “getting organized and powering up” phase of opening the business, Pixel Plush has hired a team of eight “Pixel Pals” to help move things along.

“We’re a small business but we’re excited and feel like we’re going to grow quickly,” Rinker said. “Our brand guide has been completed, our website is in the design phase by a prominent Midwest marketing firm, and we’re now working on putting our operating systems into place – lots of moving pieces, but we’re making fantastic progress.”

The plush and prizes will be a mix of their own creativity and curating what’s best for operators.

“We’re designing Pixel-exclusive plush designs and product lines ourselves, which we’re incredibly excited about,” she said. “I’ll be personally overseeing the creation of our hand-picked plush mixes – that’s what I’ve always been known for in the industry.

“These mixes will combine the high-quality plush from other well-known industry vendors with our very own Pixel Plush line. This way, we can guarantee the best variety of amazing plush in every mix to play for.”

They also have the capabilities to create custom designs for clients. “Initially, we’ll be using plush available from domestic vendors,” Rinker noted. “But our first product containers from our overseas factories are on their way and will be here soon, bringing even more unique Pixel Plush designs to the mix.”

Rinker encourages those interested to follow Pixel Plush & Prizes on Face­book and LinkedIn for updates, until the website is ready. You can also contact [email protected] for more information.