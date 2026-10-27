Pixel Plush Pals Brand Pops Up on eBay

Pixel Plush recently touted that their Pals collection (with characters Byte the Bunny, Pixel the Panda, Digit the Dog and Flash the Fox) has been popping up on eBay and is listed at higher prices than Pokémon’s 30th anniversary Pikachu pixelated plush.

“We’re as surprised by the Pals success as anyone,” said Dave Schwartz, the director of sales at Pixel Plush. “That is until I received word our Pals are offered on eBay for more than 30th anniversary Pikachu. Pokémon released their commemorative pixeled Pikachu to retail earlier this year.”

He added: “Lack of trademark enforcement, combined with restrictions on merchandising Pokémon in cranes created an overabundance of counterfeit plush. Now, sub-standard, untested Pokémon knock-offs flood the market, disappointing players thinking they won the real thing. Conversely, Pixel’s Pals are quality, uniquely designed and safety-tested plush. And we’re priced way lower than even counterfeit Pokémon, so there’s just no margin for Pixel knock-offs.”

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