Pixel Plush Hires Sales Director

Pixel Plush & Prizes recently named industry veteran Dave Schwartz as their director of sales. The company has been celebrating its first anniversary and is working hard to expand within the amusement industry.

Most recently, Schwartz served as vice president of sales for the licensed amusement plush supplier Good Stuff and previously had leadership positions at BMI Merchandise and National Entertainment Network. He started his career at Hasbro.

“I am thrilled to add Dave to our team at Pixel Plush,” said the director of merchandise and programs, Paula Rinker. “His deep knowledge of redemption and plush products, combined with his proven ability to build strong customer relationships, will help drive the next phase of our growth. As we celebrate our company’s first anniversary, adding someone with Dave’s industry expertise and passion for customer success is an exciting milestone for our company.”

Added Schwartz: “Pixel is uniquely positioned to address today’s rapidly evolving amusement portfolio. Paula Rinker’s commitment to the right merchandise for today’s player, priced right, in stock, and backed by stellar customer service, is second to none. I’m thrilled to be part of her team.”