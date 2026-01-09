Pixel Games Installs Largest Floor at Launch Houston

Launch Houston has taken the title of world’s largest Pixel Floor, the makers recently reported. Launch installed a 15×35-ft. Pixel Games Floor at their Houston location – nowhere else can you experience their interactive gaming floor at that size.
The company also noted three other partnerships:
Zap Zone in Michigan has new installations at their Battle Creek, Farmington and Warren locations.
Combat Ops in Fort Wayne, Indiana, added a 13×16-ft. floor to their 10,000-sq.-ft. arena space.
FUNHUB DIX30 in Brossard, Quebec, added a 16×20-ft. attraction to their venue.