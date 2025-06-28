Pixel Games in Booth #1447

Pixel Games will demonstrating their interactive gaming floor in booth #1447 at Bowl Expo. However, the small-footprint attraction won’t just be there. It’s at a few new locations around the world.

The company recently reported that Monster Mini Golf in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, added an 18×18 Pixel Games Floor amid their blacklight mini-golf.

Players Fun Zone in Westminster, Maryland, added a 16×20 floor to their facility, which already included laser tag, mini-golf and arcade games. And Neverland Parks in Argentina has added three 13×16 Pixel Games Floors to their mix.

Pixel Games also recently reached their milestone 50th install in the U.S.

Go to www.pixel-us.com to learn more.