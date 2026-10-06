Pixel Games Goes Supercharged

Pixel Games is expanding their Pixel Floor into a three-dimensional gaming experience with the introduction of Pixel Supercharged, a standalone attraction that features a raised play area, rising Pixel panels and vertical 90-degree walls.

The company says the “result is a compact turnkey solution that enables new forms of movement while becoming a striking eye-catcher in leisure and entertainment venues.”

“With Pixel Supercharged, we are bringing the Pixel Floor gaming experience into a standalone format while adding a completely new spatial dimension,” said Philipp Hacker, managing director of Pixel Games. “Players no longer just move across the floor – the game extends from the floor right up into the walls. As an unstaffed attraction, Supercharged can be integrated practically anywhere. For us, this is another step toward being able to equip entire venues with our entertainment systems.”

The final prototype of the new attraction first appeared at IAAPA Expo Europe.

To learn more, visit www.pxl-games.com.