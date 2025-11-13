Pixel Games, Atari Team for New Pong

Pixel Games, in partnership with Atari, is bringing one of the most iconic arcade games of all-time to life on their interactive game floor. That’s right, Pong will be introduced to a whole new audience at IAAPA Expo in the Pixel Games booth #3078.

“Our innovative indoor attraction offers a fully automatic gaming experience that’s perfect for kids and adults of all ages,” the company said of their game floor, which will now offer the Pong game, to be demonstrated at the Orlando trade show.

“With a variety of games, memberships and achievements, Pixel Games delivers high ROI and endless entertainment. Visit our booth to see firsthand how our user-friendly interface and easy controls make Pixel Games the ideal addition to your FEC or indoor location.”

Visit www.pixel-us.com for more info.