Pixel Games’ Atari Lineup Now Available

Select Atari arcade classics are now available on the Pixel Floor, reports attraction maker Pixel Games.

Pong, Dominos and Missile Command are included in the Atari Game Pack, which were specifically redesigned for use on the Pixel Floor.

“Pong is implemented as a physical 1-vs-1 reaction game, where players control a three-pixel paddle through movement,” the company explained. “Dominos transforms into a tactical multiplayer experience in which the head of the snake is controlled with the feet while the body follows the players’ movement. Missile Command is staged as a cooperative team game: players work together to defend five ‘lives’ by actively stepping on incoming pixel fields.

“All three titles are consistently aligned with the strengths of the Pixel Floor – movement, space, light, and social interaction – translating classic gameplay principles into a contemporary, physically active experience.”

Learn more at www.pxl-games.com.