Pixel Blast Arcade Says Game Over

According to a post on their Facebook page, Pixel Blast Arcade owners Terry and Paul have closed the business down after four years. Located in Lisle, Ill., just outside of Chicago, the arcade was forced to stay closed for a number of months this year due to Covid.

“It was a dream and a passion to open an arcade, but the pandemic has taken its toll and the arcade along with it,” they wrote. “We’ve enjoyed being your entertainment choice in the Western suburbs, playing games, hosting parties, and just talking with all of you about how you hadn’t seen some of these games in years.

“If we brought any amount of joy to you when you visited the arcade, it was all worth it. Thank you for supporting us over the last four years. Pixel Blast Arcade will live on in our memories.”

The business reopened in the summer, but attendance never picked up and, in any case, the state had them close once again recently. Wish them well at www.facebook.com/pixelblastarcade.