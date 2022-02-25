Pixar Putt Pop-Up Coming to San Antonio

To infinity… and beyond! Pixar has brought their pop-up mini-golf experience Pixar Putt to Houston and New York City. From April 1-May 15, the 18-hole attraction will take over space at 125 N. Flores in San Antonio.

According to My San Antonio, popular Pixar films like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc., Coco, A Bug’s Life, Up, Soul and Wall-E inspired the design for the traveling course.

The event is obviously all-ages, however, there will be special adults-only nights each week from 7-10 p.m. on Thursdays and 7-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.