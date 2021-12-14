Pixar Putt Brings Movies to Mini-Golf

Discovery Green, a park in downtown Houston, Texas, will open Pixar Putt on Dec. 17. The pop-up mini-golf experience, open through March 20, is inspired by favorite Disney/Pixar animated classics.

From Toy Story and The Incredibles to Finding Nemo and Coco, plenty of movies will be featured in the 18-hole interactive mini-golf course, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring, tickets are available for $32.50 for adults and $27.50 for kids 12 and under. Learn more at www.pixarputt.com.