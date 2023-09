Set to open Oct. 2, the new Pirates Cove in South Williamson, Ky., will have fun for the whole family.

According to the News-Express, owners Michael and Dee Kiser will be bringing axe throwing, pool tables, an arcade, air hockey and even attractions like a paint and splatter room and a rage room to the community.

“We hope to create a fun, safe atmosphere to allow couples to come in and enjoy themselves while the children can enjoy other activities,” Dee said.