Pirate Pete’s Planning Move Following Closure

A kid-friendly entertainment center in Marion, Illinois, will close at the end of March but announced that it will reopen in nearby Mt. Vernon this fall, reported WMIX.
The business has been open at the former Illinois Star Centre Mall since 2009.
“We are very excited for this new adventure,” the company wrote on Facebook. “We will be working diligently to get this new location up and going as soon as we can. We would like to thank all of the patrons that have come and supported us to help make this possible.”
Stay tuned for updates at www.piratepetesfun.com.