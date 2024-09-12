Pipeline Games Unveils Merchandising Guide

Pipeline Games recently released its Merchandising Best Practices Guide, packed with insider secrets and strategies from over 30 years in the arcade industry, the company said. It’s designed for newcomers and seasoned operators alike.

“We created this guide to help operators not only stock their machines more effectively but also make smarter decisions that lead to higher earnings,” said Jay Willingham, CMO of Pipeline Games. “When our customers make more money, they come back to buy more machines and prizes from us.”

The guide covers key topics such as prize selection, demographic targeting and seasonality, offering “actionable insights to boost engagement and playtime.” It also highlights specific pricing and prize display tips for Pipeline’s popular machines like Cut 2 Win.

“If you know Pipeline Games, you know the quality of our service and our commitment to helping operators thrive,” Willingham said. “We see our customers as family, and sharing the knowledge we’ve gained over the years is our way of supporting their success and giving back to the industry that’s been so good to us.”