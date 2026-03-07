Close Menu
Pipeline Games to Show Capsule Crazy

Capsule Crazy will be among the machines at Pipeline Games’ booth #2430 at the upcoming Amusement Expo.

The company calls it a “modern upgrade to a classic capsule vending experience – built around tactile, audible ‘clicking’ prize selection that feels like the old days (and makes players want to do it again).”

Another new game is Chicken Treasure Hunt, a highly-configurable prize merchandiser that includes six instant-win prize boxes with expandable add-on prize cabinets.

Among other games in the booth: Ferris Wheel Frenzy, Prize Robot, Mega Ducks, Clock Quest and 1st Responder. Learn more at www.pipelinegames.com.

