Pipeline Games to Show Capsule Crazy

Capsule Crazy will be among the machines at Pipeline Games’ booth #2430 at the upcoming Amusement Expo.

The company calls it a “modern upgrade to a classic capsule vending experience – built around tactile, audible ‘clicking’ prize selection that feels like the old days (and makes players want to do it again).”

Another new game is Chicken Treasure Hunt, a highly-configurable prize merchandiser that includes six instant-win prize boxes with expandable add-on prize cabinets.