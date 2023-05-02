Pipeline Games Sold

The machine manufacturer Pipeline Games, formed in 2020 by industry veteran Gary Balaban (pictured below), was just sold to Amuze Products, in partnership with Bar Partners and Surge Private Equity. Pipeline Games will operate as a subsidiary of Surge Amuze Holdings alongside Amuze Products and Bar Partners, according to the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pipeline Games to the Amuze family,” said Stephen Lahti, CFO of Surge Amuze Holdings. “This acquisition is a strategic move that will enable us to leverage our combined resources, talent and expertise to create more value for our customers and partners. We see great potential in Pipeline Games’ innovative products and commitment to quality. We look forward to working with their team to accelerate growth and expand our market reach.”

Added Pipeline founder and CEO Gary Balaban: “We are excited to join Amuze and become part of a larger organization that shares our passion for innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. We believe that by combining our strengths and resources, we can unlock new growth opportunities and create more value for our customers.”