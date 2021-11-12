Pipeline Games Releases Prize Zone for Redemption

Pipeline Games recently teamed up with United Asia Entertainment to bring Prize Zone to market. It’s a self-contained, automated prize redemption center.

Pipeline chose United Asia Entertainment to develop proprietary software to allow users of Intercard and Amusement Connect card systems to redeem tickets for prizes immediately (Tigapo is coming soon). The self-contained prize center will allow customers to choose their own prizes with a swipe of their card. Leftover tickets remain on the card for later use.

The new prize center is 100% attendant free. Pipeline Games says some FECs are choosing to use Prize Zone during slow times instead of keeping a full-size redemption center staffed. Learn more at [email protected] or visit them at IAAPA booth #3615.