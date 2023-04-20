Pipeline Games Releases Mini Cut 2 Win for Operators

Gary Balaban, owner of Pipeline Games, recently noted that a limited stock of a new smaller version of Cut 2 Win is now available through the company’s testing club.

Aptly called Mini Cut 2 Win, the game features the “same great computer and software as the big brother one, so you know it’s going to work great!”

The metal cabinet measures 21” wide by 26” deep by 70” high. It comes with a standard overhead sign for a single unit, and an optional double sign for operators who want to pair two games together. Learn more at www.pipelinegames.com or click here to buy.