Pipeline Games Offers PPE, Sanitation Products

Gary Balaban’s Pipeline Games is now carrying protective masks, BioCide 100 for cleaning machines and hand sanitizer.

“We are proud to offer the things are everyone is going to need as we get ready to open up again,” Balaban said. “We need to keep our customers and our employees safe. We will keep adding more items as people tell us what they need. We are working on floor signage and related items now and we should have them available very soon.”

Click here to view the products or visit www.pipelinegames.com for more information.