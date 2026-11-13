Pipeline Games Introducing The Great Duck Race, More

The Great Duck Race, a prize redemption game, will make its debut in the Pipeline Games booths, S4020/S4220. In fact, one operator will take the game home for free. To enter, stop by the booth and play the game. Each player will get a duck with a QR code on the bottom. Scan it and enter your information and you’re entered to win.

Pipeline will also debut a yet-to-be-seen game on Nov. 18, along with brand-new, never-before-seen prizes.

In the meantime, you can visit www.pipelinegames.com and www.qualityplush.com for more details.