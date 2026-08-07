Pipeline Games Has Moving Sale This Week

Pipeline Games will host a moving sale at their warehouse in Sayreville, New Jersey, from Aug. 13-14. The company said select cranes and prize games are being sold for as low as $995.

They’ll have all kinds of equipment, plush, toys and the like, including their top games like Cut 2 Win. Stay tuned for an online sign-up sheet at www.pipelinegames.com ahead of the event. (They noted that “some of the strongest deals will have purchase limits so more operators get a fair shot.”)

Pipeline Games is currently located at 4000 Bordentown Ave., Suite 30, Sayreville, NJ 08859.

Visit them online or call 732-387-0233 to learn more.