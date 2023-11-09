Pipeline Games “Electrifying Array” of New Equipment

Be sure to stop by booth #1045 to see what’s going on over at Pipeline Games. In the booth will be the company’s Gary Balaban, Beverly Ruhman, Paul “Chuck” Skroczky and Emile Berger.

They’ll be showing off merchandise machines like Poke A Prize, Box Buster, Look Out Below, ClawMania and “a thrilling selection of additional surprises.” That, of course, is in addition to their other hit cranes and other cabinets.

Visit www.pipelinegames.com to learn more ahead of the trade show. You can also call them at 732-387-0233 or reach out to Shaffer Distributing or Moss Distributing.