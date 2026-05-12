Pipeline Games Acquires Quality Plush

Pipeline Games recently announced their purchase of Quality Plush, expanding its merchandise offering and adding West Coast warehouse capacity.

The companies explained that Quality Plush customers can expect “the hands-on sales and service experience they know today.”

“Existing customers will continue working with the same close, relationship-driven support model, now backed by additional resources, broader offerings, and new operational advantages through Pipeline Games,” the press release stated. The acquisition will benefit both customer bases – Pipeline Games customers will receive improved pricing on Quality Plush merchandise and Quality Plush customers will receive improved pricing on Pipeline Games machines.

The added warehouse footprint in Arizona (pictured below) will also allow many machine orders to ship from there, reducing freight costs, Pipeline reported.

“Quality Plush has always been built around close customer relationships, hands-on service, and quality product,” said its founder, Mike Norton. “That is not going away. This gives our customers more support, more product access and more resources while preserving the personal service they rely on.”

Added Jay Willingham, the chief marketing officer of Pipeline Games: “This acquisition helps us build a stronger offering for operators. We can now bring customers more plush options, better packaged solutions, stronger merchandising support, better pricing across both brands and lower shipping costs for many customers.”

A new website and ecommerce experience for Quality Plush is in the works. They say it’s intended to make ordering easier but “not replace the personal sales and service relationships customers already trust.”

As part of the integration, Jim Kipper, the vice president of market development at Pipeline Games, will become the lead contact for Quality Plush customers.