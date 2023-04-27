Pioneer Vending Buys The Playfair Group

Pioneer Vending has excitedly reported that it acquired The Playfair Group. Founded in 1932 and operated by three generations of the Crowl family, the coin-op biz served Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

“Playfair has an incredible reputation for quality service, leagues and customer support throughout their territory, and Pioneer will strive to carry on the incredible legacy built by Brian Crowl and his staff,” said Luke Adams, owner of Pioneer Vending. “Our number one goal is to maintain the excellent service that Playfair’s customers and league players have come to expect. We are very honored to carry on the Crowl family legacy for many years to come.”

Pioneer Vending itself was founded in 1909 and is led by the fourth-generation Adams, who is also AMOA’s current president. Based in Cincinnati, they operate an amusement route specializing in pool and dart leagues, street locations, small-footprint FECs and ATMs throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan. Learn more at www.pioneervending.com.