Pioneer Vending Buys B.J. Novelty

The Ohio-based Pioneer Vending is once again expanding, this time after the recent purchase of B.J. Novelty, a regional operation with a history dating back to 1955. Under the ownership of Jeff Reed and wife Kama Reed, Pioneer said that B.J. Novelty “built an exceptional reputation.”

“The legacy built by Jeff and Kama is so important to me and one that I will strive to uphold,” said Pioneer’s fourth-generation owner Luke Adams. “From the incredible leagues and tournaments, Golden Tee promotions and impeccable service with a family-owned business culture, they really have created a tremendous route along with a respected reputation throughout the industry.”

Added Kama Reed: “Reflecting back on our experiences and more importantly the friendships that have developed over simply supplying fun to any venue, is very rewarding. Jeff and I feel confident that B.J. Novelty is in more than capable hands. We wish Luke, Pioneer Vending and every location that we have served all the best as we watch them grow. Special thanks to our team of whom many will continue their career with Pioneer Vending.”

To learn more about Pioneer Vending, which was founded in 1909, visit www.pioneervending.com. Their amusement services include pool and dart league operations, small-footprint FECs, ATMs and more.