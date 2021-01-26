Pints & Pixels Reopening

The Huntsville, Ala., arcade bar Pints & Pixels is set to reopen today, Jan. 26, after being closed since March 1, 2020. First opened in 2016, the business planned to relocate – but then the pandemic hit.

Now, all games are finally a-go at their new location in the former Wish You Were Beer space in the entertainment complex Campus No. 805 – a repurposed middle school that’s home ot the city’s two largest breweries, according to AL.com.

The business had planned to open much soon, but the build out and getting re-licensed took much longer than expected and Covid factored into the delay as well. The new location has between 40 and 45 arcade games, including 10 pinball machines.

“Despite the new location having about 30% of the square footage of the old, we managed to keep the game count at about 75%,” said owner Richard Moss. “Token counts played a large part in deciding which games got to stay on the floor.

More information is available at www.pintsandpixels.pub.