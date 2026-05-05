Pintastic Ran Fantastic Event in Mid-April

Marlborough, Massachusetts, played host to the 11th Pintastic New England last month. Attendees got to play some 250 pinball machines and arcade games, all the latest machines were on display (including one not yet in production from Turner Pinball) and many of the world’s top-ranked players competed in the Silverball Rumble and other tournaments.

Pintastic executive David Marston reported that there was also a roomful of pinball machines designed and built by people not employed at pinball factories. “In addition to sharing solutions among themselves, the makers got critiques from the professional game designers at the show, some of whom were themselves showing ‘home-brew’ games at past Pintastic events,” he said.

During the operator panel, Jeremy Saucier of the Strong National Museum of Play asked operators to leave their business papers to the museum when they retire. While many leaders of game manufacturing companies are already planning to do that, only a handful of operators have done so.

Vendors shared with Marston that sales were “good to surprisingly strong” and some games were sold directly off the show floor. In one panel discussion, there were reports of new pinball-centered venues opening, and veteran locations staying open through transitions.

“Pinball clubs from around the region signed up new members as they entertained the showgoers,” he added. “Overall, the mood was very optimistic for pinball throughout the Northeastern U.S. and Eastern Canada.”

Get a headstart on next year’s event at www.pintasticnewengland.com.