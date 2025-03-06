Pintastic New England April 10-13 in Massachusetts

The 10th Pintastic New England pinball event will be held April 10-13 at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough, Mass.

The big East Coast meetup brings together pinball operators, players, designers, restorers, buyers, sellers, historians, technicians, and tournament administrators. While the main focus is pinball, other types of coin-op games are also represented.

“The 2025 event will feature a discussion of the Stern Army and how it drives location play, showcases of new pinball machines including ones made overseas, and a marketplace of used games,” organizers said. “Some operators recruit employees at the show.”

Learn more at www.pintasticnewengland.com.