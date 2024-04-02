Pintastic April 11-14

Pinball owners and players from all over the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada will soon converge on the Boston area for the 9th Pintastic New England show, reports event coordinator David Marston.

The event runs from April 11-14 at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough, Mass. Marston said in addition to the buying and selling of new and used games, there will be several tournaments led by the ranked Silverball Rumble.

“Among the seminars of particular interest to operators is a panel discussion on tournament administration, which is specifically aimed at people who want to host a tournament but don’t know all the guidelines and best practices,” he explained. “Other seminars include presentations on pinball machine maintenance, arcade game history and news updates from manufacturers and service providers. Project Pinball will also be present to greet everyone, especially kids, and showcase their charitable work.”

Additional details are available at www.pintasticnewengland.com.