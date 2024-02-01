Pinstripes Opens N.J. Location on Feb. 16

A 30,000-sq.-ft. Pinstripes location – complete with bowling, bocce and an Italian bistro – will open in Paramus, N.J., on Feb. 16, according to Patch.

Located at the Garden State Plaza Mall off of Route 17, the new location is part of a nationwide chain that has 15 stores across the country, with plans to add five more; the Paramus venue will be the first in New Jersey.

About the coming location, the company said: “Guests will enjoy our full-service Italian-American bistro food and beverage menu while taking in the entertainment and excitement of bowling and bocce. When you’re looking for a unique spot in Paramus to connect for your next outing, get together, a night on the town or private event, Pinstripes will be the place to be seven days a week.” Learn more at www.pinstripes.com.