Pinstripes Opens in L.A. Area

The bowling entertainment center Pinstripes has opened at Westfield Topanga, a mall in Canoga Park, a suburb of Los Angeles.

According to FSR Magazine, this 14th Pinstripes location is more than 30,000 sq. ft. and features 12 bowling lanes, four bocce courts, a full-service Italian bistro and luxury event spaces. There’s also an outdoor patio and terrace.

“We’ve tailored our unique spin on dining and entertainment to the exciting expansion of Westfield Topanga,” said Dale Schwartz, founder and CEO of Pinstripes. “Our iconic venues feed the souls of our guests, and we look forward to creating extraordinary, magical connections – from the first strike, to the first bite, to the first kiss, to the first laugh – that bring out the best in everyone in the surrounding communities.”

Learn more at: www.pinstripes.com/topanga.