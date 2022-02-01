Pinstack to Add New Location in San Antonio

The Dallas-based bowling entertainment center Pinstack will finally add a long-planned location in San Antonio. According to CultureMap San Antonio, the opening was delayed by nearly two years due to the pandemic.

Construction there is currently underway and the facility is expected to open this fall. The location will be the company’s fifth; they have others in Plano, Las Colinas, Allen and Austin. It will be a 54,000-sq.-ft. venue featuring 28 bowling lanes, a 24-ft. LED-lit rock-climbing wall, hundreds of video games, VR and more.

“We are thrilled to add a new upscale entertainment option to the exciting San Antonio scene for both locals and tourists alike,” said Mark Moore, CEO of Entertainment Properties Group Inc., which operates Pinstack. “We look forward to being a great community partner and job provider. We will bring with us over 200 new jobs to the community.”

Learn more at www.pinstackbowl.com.