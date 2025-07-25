Pinstack Set to Operate First Virginia Location

Loudon County, Virginia, will be home to a 56,000-sq.-ft. Pinstack location come 2026, with its full-service restaurant, bar, bowling lanes, arcade, rock wall, bumper cars and other attractions.

Northern Virginia Mag reports it’ll be the first Virginia location of Pinstack, which has seven existing locations in Texas.

The new location will enter the Kincora development, which is a brand-new mixed-use space that’ll contain residential units, office space and hotel rooms in addition to Pinstack and other retail.