Pins Mechanical Co. Expanding to Texas

The Midwest-based Pins Mechanical Co. will open its first outpost in Austin, Texas, this spring, reports Community Impact. The chain offers duckpin bowling, arcade games, yard games on their patio and three full-service bars.

There will also be on-site food trucks at the location, which gives patrons the option to bring their own food, or have it delivered, too.

A mezzanine level was added for additional bowling lanes and private event space. Check out the fun on their Instagram (@pins.austin).

For a full list of locations, visit www.pinsbar.com.