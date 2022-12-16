Pins & Friends Duckpin Opens in Tennessee

A new duckpin bowling alley and restaurant called Pins & Friends recently opened in Bristol, Tenn., according to WCYB. The business has been in the works for three years.

“It’s a little bit easier for everyone to play,” said co-owner Chip Zimmerman of duckpin bowling. “Just about anyone can roll these balls down the lane. You don’t need special shoes. It scores just line 10-pin bowling and so it’s a real fun game with your friends and family.

Pins & Friends also has a full menu and bar, as well as private event space. A game costs $5 or the lane can be rented for $40 an hour. The official grand opening celebration will take place Jan. 12. Learn more at www.pinsandfriends.com.