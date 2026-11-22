Pinnacle Entertainment Group, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in August, is bringing back their Pinnacle Insider program in Q2 2027. They liken the program to a membership club.
“The Insider team will serve as a ‘corporate headquarters’ for the FEC industry, sharing actual game test data, data-based trends and results, marketing programs and operational best practices to help you to maximize your sales and profits.”
They aren’t signing anyone up yet, but you can reach out to learn more at www.grouppinnacle.com.