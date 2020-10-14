Pinnacle Entertainment Group Turns to Tech with Employees

The FEC consultants at Pinnacle Entertainment Group have joined forces with 1Huddle, a workforce tech company that helps onboard, engage and retain staff. The exclusive, multi-year agreement brings 1Huddle’s technology to the bowling, FEC and LBE industries, and will help Pinnacle train and motivate fun center employees using science-backed, quick-burst mobile games.

“At Pinnacle, we are always searching for solutions to help our client’s front-line staff be the best that they can be, to engage with the business, and represent the brand,” said Pinnacle president George McAuliffe. “Our clients all face the same issues: how to keep their staff happy, how to retain them, and how to represent the business to its ultimate customers – the players.”

Pinnacle locations can get involved in two different ways… larger chains or locations can customize their training platform with a series of games tailored to their brand and business, while single locations or smaller chains can access 1Huddle on the Pinnacle Platform, which includes dozens of games addressing common FEC concerns.

Learn more at www.grouppinnacle.com and www.1huddle.co.