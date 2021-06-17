Pinnacle Entertainment Group Inks Deal with Overseas Brand

New Jersey-based Pinnacle Entertainment Group recently entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement with the Saudi Arabian Al Hokair Group to connect location-based and FEC brands with the company.

Al Hokair owns 94 FECs and is interested in growing their brand – specifically focusing on bringing brands into their portfolio that appeal to adults and are successfully established in the U.S. and other markets. Deals may be structured as franchise, license or joint venture agreements.

“We are honored to work with the team at Al Hokair,” said George McAuliffe, Pinnacle’s president. Pinnacle partner Howard McAuliffe added: “I spend a lot of time in the Middle East region and quickly discovered that the Al Hokair Group is the leading hospitality company with locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. They are great operators and well respected.”

Contact George McAuliffe with any inquiries. He can be reached at 314-422-7197 or [email protected].