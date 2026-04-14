Pinky’s Revenge Arcade Bar Moves

A South Carolina arcade bar called Pinky’s Revenge has moved locations from Taylors to downtown Greer. On Facebook, ownership reported they were unable to afford a massive insurance hike to serve alcohol, so they changed spaces and no longer have a bar.
However, the new space will have the same arcade games, plus some additional pinballs, and will be adding ice cream today, April 15, and a beer and wine selection soon.
The new address is 230 Trade St., Greer, SC 29651.
Or you can visit them online at www.pnkysrevenge.com.